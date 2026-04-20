'Bottle Smashed, Chaos Ensues': Drunk Woman Clashes With Female Constable Outside Malvani Wine Shop In Mumbai - WATCH VIDEO | Malad Culture

Mumbai: A woman allegedly created a major commotion outside a wine shop on Marve Road in Malvani on Sunday, April 19, after a dispute over payment spiralled into a dramatic confrontation, with visuals showing her physically clashing with female police personnel.

According to a report by Mid-day, the woman, estimated to be between 26 and 28 years old, had arrived at the liquor outlet in an intoxicated condition and purchased a bottle of liquor. Trouble allegedly began soon after when an argument broke out between her and the shop staff over payment. What started as a dispute inside or near the shop quickly escalated into a chaotic public scene, drawing the attention of customers and local residents.

During the altercation, the woman allegedly smashed the liquor bottle, triggering panic in the area. After locals alerted the Malvani Police, officers rushed to the scene and attempted to bring the situation under control. Police said it took considerable effort, and nearly an hour of struggle, to detain the woman and shift her from the spot, reported mid-day. She was then taken to the police station for further action.

The visuals further show the situation turning more tense after police reached the spot, with the woman seen resisting and engaging in a physical scuffle, particularly with a female constable. The confrontation unfolded in broad daylight and caused panic among those present, as several bystanders gathered to watch the drama.

Initial enquiries suggest that the woman is a resident of Malvani in Malad. No injuries have been reported so far, though the incident created a tense atmosphere in the locality for a considerable period. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events and determine what legal action may follow based on witness statements and medical reports.

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