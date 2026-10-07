Borivali Hotel Extortion: 2 Women Held For Allegedly Taking ₹1 Lakh, Demanding ₹6 Lakh More Over Rat-In-Dosa Video | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Borivali police have registered an FIR against two women for allegedly attempting to extort money from the owner of Radhakrishna Hotel Banquet Fast Food in Borivali. The women allegedly extorted Rs1 lakh from hotelier Jay Shah, and demanded an additional Rs6 lakh. The accused are Manasi Achary, 36, and Kinjal Bhatia, 29.

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According to the FIR accessed by the FPJ, Achary came to the restaurant on Sept 24 with a child and two men. The group ordered food, including Mysore dosa. After eating half the dosa, one of the men accompanying Achary, identified as Amit Trivedi, called the police after finding a rat in the dosa. He also recorded a video.

The video began circulating on social media. The FDA suspended the hotel’s licence on Sept 28, shutting it down. Shah alleged that he began receiving threatening calls and was asked to apologise on social media.

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He further alleged that one Amar approached him and demanded Rs25 lakh. On Sept 30, Achary called Shah, threatened an FIR and said the video would be made viral if he failed to pay the amount.

Later that day, at around 12.30pm, Achary and her sister Bhatia met Shah at the hotel. During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs20 lakh, then Rs15 lakh and finally Rs7 lakh. Shah alleged that the two women subsequently took Rs1 lakh from him. Between Oct 1 and Oct 5, Achary and Bhatia remained in contact with him and repeatedly demanded the remainder.

On Oct 5, Shah approached the police. When he agreed to hand over the remaining amount, the police laid a trap and caught the two women.