Borivali Design Fair 2026 Kicks Off With Focus On Innovation And Community

Mumbai: The Borivali Design Fair (BDF) 2026, hosted by the Aditya Group of Institutions, commenced on a high note on Thursday with a grand inaugural ceremony at Aditya College of Business Management, Borivali West, Mumbai.

Focus on Innovation and Community

The opening ceremony of the three-day celebration—which focuses on design, innovation, culture, leadership, and community engagement—drew participation from academic leaders, industry representatives, students, and members of the community.

Vision of Creativity and Collaboration

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from the Aditya Group of Institutions said, “Borivali Design Fair reflects our vision of building a platform where creativity, innovation, and community come together. The overwhelming response on Day 1 sets a strong tone for the upcoming days of the festival.”

Workshops, Entrepreneurship, and Competitions

The first day's events included ‘Design Thinking’ workshops and a ‘Mock Stock’ simulation. A ‘Business Ideas’ platform encouraged young entrepreneurs to present scalable concepts before an expert audience. Parallelly, esports competitions and cultural showcases brought high energy and strong student engagement across the campus.

Cultural and Community Highlights

A key highlight of the day was the vibrant cultural programming under the broader BDF umbrella, creating an atmosphere of creativity and youthful expression through music, dance, fashion, theatre, and live performances. Community-focused initiatives, such as free health and eye check-up camps, alongside NGO and senior citizen engagement activities, also began today, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to social impact and inclusivity.

Exciting Days Ahead

Over the next two days, the Borivali Design Fair 2026, which is supported by Title Sponsor Sumit Group, will feature the Innovation Summit, the Rangrays cultural showcase, and a CXO Meet, promising an engaging blend of ideas, creativity, and collaboration.

