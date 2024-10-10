Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Supriya Sule Slams DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Maharashtra's Law And Order Failure, Calls State Crime Capital

Supriya Sule Criticises Devendra Fadnavis Over Bopdev Ghat Rape Case, Calls Maharashtra 'Crime Capital' | File Photos

Mumbai: NCP SP party MP Supriya Sule has launched a fierce attack on Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that Maharashtra has become the "crime capital of India" due to his failure to maintain law and order. Speaking to reporters, Sule highlighted the urgent need for improved safety measures for women and children.

"I would have personally garlanded Devendra Fadnavis as a sister if he had ensured the safety of women in Maharashtra," Sule stated, criticizing the government for the rise in crime, particularly in Pune, which she attributed to the Home Ministry's shortcomings.

Her comments come amid ongoing concerns over the Bopdev Ghat rape case, which remains unresolved six days after the incident. Sule noted that NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar visited the site but expressed frustration over the lack of updates on any investigative actions.

Sule further commented, "If Fadnavis had prioritised Maharashtra, perhaps tragedies involving children in Bopdev Ghat and Badlapur could have been avoided." She dismissed Fadnavis's remarks regarding the impact of Haryana's election results on Maharashtra's governance and accused the BJP government of utilizing central investigative agencies to maintain its power.

"This is an ICE government – Income Tax, CBI, and ED," she asserted, referencing challenges faced by the Mane family in Indapur, which she claimed stemmed from a phone call by the Home Minister.

The NCP leader also criticised the state government for financial mismanagement, citing a memo from the finance ministry urging against new projects due to budget constraints. "There is a policy crisis in Maharashtra. If this continues, we won't have enough funds to pay salaries in the coming months," Sule warned.

Questioned about the announcement of new projects, Sule expressed skepticism, particularly regarding a Rs 48,000 crore ring road project for Pune, pointing out that contractors have reported Rs 40,000 crore in pending payments.

Regarding the Mahavikas Aghadi's position on a Chief Ministerial candidate, Sule assured reporters of unity within the alliance. "There is no question of a difference of opinion on a CM face. We are committed to supporting whatever our alliance partners decide," she stated.

Sule also mentioned that discussions are underway concerning candidates for the Baramati seat, with a decision expected within the next eight days.