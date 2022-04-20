Book launch: Author Prem Rawat launches his new book 'Hear Yourself'

Mumbai: Author Prem Rawat along with actress and television presenter Mandira Bedi, launched his book, Hear Yourself at Tata Theatre in the National Centre for Performing Arts.

The book, published by HarperCollins, is about learning to find the peace within you, and the countless possibilities that such an understanding can bring along. It seeks to find the antidote to fear, anger and worry.

Rawat also discussed listening to his audiobook, which he recorded in his voice. Narrating his experience, he said, "It started to change me. I became more aware and realised that the path to betterment isn't limited by scales. You can always get better."

Talking about the book, Mandira Bedi said, “It has helped me find peace within me.”

The launch event was attended by people from all age groups and backgrounds.

Rawat is the founder of Prem Rawat Foundation and has spent decades working with and empowering individuals from varied backgrounds, experiences and walks of life to find the source of peace within themselves.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:46 AM IST