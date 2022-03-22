Pranay Patil launches his first book, 'Burgundy Winters in Europe'

A young engineer turned social activist and author, Pranay Patil has launched his first book, “Burgundy Winters in Europe.” Calling Germany home for much of his youth, Patil closely observed the intricacies of European culture. The customs and traditions he grew up with provided great inspiration for his debut book.

“Burgundy Winters in Europe” tells the story of American rockstar Jace Tanner as he deals with the repercussions of his party lifestyle. Jace finds himself in a spiral of self-destruction caused by his cocaine addiction and is overwhelmed with guilt when his bandmate and best friend overdoses in his arms. After making a decision to tour Europe with his sister, Jace meets a girl who flips his already chaotic life on its head.

It took Patil a year to write “Burgundy Winters in Europe”, and he is grateful for the incredible people at Crystal Peak for publishing his book in England. Impressed by their patience and knowledge, he praised the company for its willingness to work with first-time authors.

Putting his title of social activist to use, Patil has pledged to donate all profits from his debut book to social welfare. The author serves as an inspiration to both the Indian youth and aspiring writers and hopes the book will captivate and open the minds of its readers.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST