Bombay Parsi Punchayet Puts Fort’s ‘Dady House’ On Sale At ₹2.51 Crore Reserve Price

BPP invites sealed bids for sale of ‘Dady House’ in Fort with a ₹2.51 crore base price amid redevelopment interest | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: The Bombay Parsi Punchayet has invited sealed tenders for the sale of its immovable property, ‘Dady House’, located in south Mumbai’s Fort area, with a reserve price of Rs 2.51 crore.

Property details and sale conditions

According to a public notice issued by the trust, the property will be sold on an “as is where is” basis, subject to approval from the Charity Commissioner, Maharashtra. The asset comprises a freehold plot along with an existing structure at the junction of Bora Bazar Street and Jeejebhai Dadabhai Street.

Occupancy and redevelopment constraints

The plot, measuring approximately 128.76 sq m, currently houses a building occupied by 16 tenants, occupants and licensees under the provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.

The structure falls under the cess “A” category, typically denoting older buildings, and has already utilised floor space index (FSI) in excess of 4.50, potentially impacting redevelopment scope due to regulatory constraints such as setbacks.

Tender process and submission details

Interested bidders can obtain tender documents from the BPP office at Dr D N Road, Fort.

Offers must be submitted in sealed envelopes by May 19, along with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 10 lakh. Bids below the reserve price will not be considered.

The tenders will be opened on the same day at 6:30 pm in the presence of bidders, who will be given an opportunity to revise their offers. The trust said its decision will be final and communicated within a week, while unsuccessful bidders will receive EMD refunds within 30 days, as per tender condition.

Inspection window and market context

Prospective buyers can inspect the property between April 22 and May 5, 2026, by prior appointment with the trust.

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The sale of Dady House comes amid ongoing churn in south Mumbai’s older building stock, where tenanted properties with redevelopment potential continue to attract investor interest despite regulatory and occupancy complexities.

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