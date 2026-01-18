 Bombay High Court Upholds Adult Woman's Right To Freedom, Bars Detention Without Consent
The Bombay High Court ruled that an adult woman rescued during an anti-trafficking raid cannot be forcibly detained in a protective home without her consent, even if she lacks family support. The court held that such detention violates her fundamental rights to personal liberty and free movement, allowing her petition against lower court orders under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Bombay High Court Upholds Adult Woman's Right To Freedom, Bars Detention Without Consent | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ruled that an adult woman rescued during an anti-trafficking raid cannot be detained in a protective home against her wishes merely because she has no family support.

The court held that such custody violates her fundamental rights to personal liberty and free movement. Justice NJ Jamadar, on Friday, allowed a petition filed by a woman, who was rescued by Yeola police during a raid at Hotel Vijay Lodging and later detained under orders passed by lower courts under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

