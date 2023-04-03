Bombay High Court: Trade Union members asked not to enter Palghar district till completion of trial

Palghar: Trade Union dignitaries directed not to enter Palghar district | File Photo

Trade Union dignitaries of Bhartiya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena are directed not to enter Palghar District till the completion of trial in a case related to industrial dispute and extortion.

The owner of Kisan Moulding Ltd which has a PVC pipes manufacturing unit in Boisar had filed a complaint against Sushil Churi (General Secretary) and Rohan Patil (Secretary) of Bhartiya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena, a workers union which was recognised by the company.

Dignitaries threatened management and staff of the company

The management alleged paying the accused an amount of more than 74 lakhs under the pressure from the union dignitaries after the end of the agreement duration with the trade union.

The owner complained that after the amount being paid to the dignitaries was stopped the union dignitaries threatened the management and staff of the company in various ways. An FIR was lodged against the accused.

Bail granted with the accused with condition of not entering Palghar distyrict

The accused has applied for anticipatory bail in the Mumbai high court. The court granted bail to the accused on a condition of not entering Palghar district other than to give attendance at the Police station till the completion of the trial. Sushil Churi was a Zilla Parishad member and was with Shivsena UBT till recent times when he joined the Eknath Shinde faction.