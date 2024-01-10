 Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On ₹1 Lakh Personal Bond
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On ₹1 Lakh Personal Bond

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On ₹1 Lakh Personal Bond

Kedar was convicted in December last year in an alleged scam of over ₹153 Crores while he was the chairman of a cooperative bank.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On ₹1 Lakh Personal Bond |

In a relief for Congress MLA Sunil Kedar, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted him bail after suspending his sentence. Kedar was convicted in December last year in an alleged scam of over Rs153 Crores while he was the chairman of a cooperative bank.

Kedar approaches HC to suspend his sentence

Kedar had approached the HC seeking suspension of his sentence awarded by a magistrate court in Nagpur. He also sought bail till hearing in his appeal against his conviction filed before the sessions court there. 

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke, while suspending his sentence on Tuesday , directed his release on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh. He was released from the Nagpur Central Prison on Wednesday .

On December 22, Kedar, a five-term MLA from Saoner in Nagpur, was sentenced to five years in jail on by a magistrate court in Nagpur for alleged criminal breach of trust in a case linked to the Nagpur district cooperative bank when he was the chairman between 1999 and 2002.

Kedar's disqualification

A day after  his conviction, he was disqualified. As per the law, a legislator loses membership of the House with immediate effect if convicted in a crime and sentenced to over two years’ imprisonment. However, the disqualification can be reversed on grounds including a stay on the conviction. 

The sessions court at Nagpur rejected his plea against his conviction on December 30 and also refused to stay the punishment. Hende, he approached the HC. 

The case related to Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (NDCC) with allegations that related to irregularities in transactions of the bank, which came to light during an audit first by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and then another audit on directions of the Cooperative Commissioner in 2002.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar Challenges Conviction In HC
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Bombay High Court Suspends Conviction Of Disqualified Congress MLA Sunil Kedar; Directs Release On...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering...

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Interim Protection To Vivek Oberoi's Business Partner Sanjay Saha’s...

Kalyan Station Earns Top Honours As Best Clean Station in Mumbai Division Of Central Railway

Kalyan Station Earns Top Honours As Best Clean Station in Mumbai Division Of Central Railway