Bombay High Court Summons Mumbai North-East Candidates Over Election Petition Contesting Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Patil’s Victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Dina Patil | Facebook

The Bombay High Court on Thursday summoned all candidates who contested from the Mumbai North-East constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections, while hearing an election petition by a taxi driver who lost to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Dina Patil.

Patil got 4,50,937 votes and won the election with a margin of 29,861 over BJP leader Mihir Kotecha. This is Patil’s second term as an MP.

Justice Sandeep Marne issued summons to all the candidates while hearing a petition by Shahajirao Thorat, through his Advocate Tejas Deshmukh, who contested as an independent from the constituency.

Opposing Patil’s victory, Throat has contended that the MP has not included his mother's name along with his father's name, a requirement allegedly directed by the Maharashtra government. Pointing out the oversight, Throat has claimed that this invalidates Patil’s candidacy.

Justice Marne asked the government pleader Himanshu Takke and Patil’s advocate to file their reply affidavits to the petition by the next date of hearing on October 23.