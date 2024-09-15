 Bombay HC Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Killing Cousin’s Wife And Daughter Over Black Magic Suspicions
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man accused of participating in the killing of his cousin’s wife and daughter over suspicion that the wife’s maternal family performed black magic due to which their family faced hurdles.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The court noted that the motive attributed to Vikas Belunke is that the family of the deceased were conducting black magic against their family, however, there is no evidence to substantiate said motive except oral statements of the witnesses. The court also said that except for witness statements that Belunke was seen near the spot of the incident, there is no other evidence and there is no recovery at his instance.

The HC was hearing a bail plea filed by Belunke who was accused of strangling his cousin Birudev Belunke’s wife, Priyanka and daughter Mohini on April 23, 2023. Mother-daughter were found dead in the cattle shed of his cousin, Vijay.

Initially, Priyanka’s brother Santosh Chaugule lodged a complaint against her husband Birudev, who was arrested. However, he filed a supplementary statement exonerating Birudev and named his immediate family – Vikas Belunke, Akshay Belunke and Umesh Belunke.

Belunke’s advocate Satyavrat Joshi submitted that the case is of circumstantial evidence and that he was arrested on “mere suspicion” and nothing incriminating was found against him. The only allegation is that Belunke along with other accused was seen at the spot of the incident.

State advocate RV Newton opposed the plea contending that motive for the murders was established. She pointed out statements of witnesses who saw co-accused Vikas running away from the shed. Also, Belunke and another accused were found going to a nearby village on motorcycle and they looked frightened.

“The motive attributed to the Applicant (Belunke) is that the family of the deceased were conducting black magic against the family of the Applicant and the other co-Accused. However, even in that behalf also there is no evidence to substantiate said motive except oral statements of the witnesses. Thus, the Applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail.” Justice Madhav Jamdar said on September 11.

The court noted that the prosecution had proposed to examine 27 witnesses and till date there is no progress in the trial and even the charge is also not framed. “Accordingly, the trial is likely to take a considerably long time,” the judge said while directing his release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Joshi assured the court that Belunke will not reside at his residence in Sangli, where several witnesses reside, and instead will stay in Kolhapur till conclusion of the trial.

