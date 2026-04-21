Bombay High Court Stays BDD Chawl Tower 1 Flat Allotment In Worli Amid Dispute |

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has stayed the distribution of flats in Tower No. 1 of the BDD Chawl Worli redevelopment project. The court has also paused the process of drawing lots for the petitioners until the next hearing.

According to Loksatta, The bench, comprising Justices Makarand Karnik and Shriram Modak, issued notices to the state government and other respondents, directing them to clarify their stand on the matter.

Residents Challenge Change In Allocation

The case stems from a petition filed by 329 families from multiple BDD Chawls, who claim they were originally meant to receive homes in Tower 1. These families allege that the flats were later allocated to police personnel under political pressure.

According to the petitioners, they have lived in the chawls for nearly 90 years and were expecting rehabilitation within the same tower. They have objected to being shifted to other towers and approached the court seeking relief.

Court Maintains Interim Stay

During the recent hearing, the court made it clear that the interim stay will continue until further orders. It also stated that any allotment already made will remain subject to the final verdict. If the decision goes against the allottees, they will not have any legal claim over the flats.

Questions Over Policy Changes

The controversy also revolves around changes made to the redevelopment plan prepared by MHADA in 2021. As per the original plan, police housing was designated in other towers. However, last year, the plan was revised, allocating Tower 1 to police without prior notice, triggering objections from residents.

Awaiting Clarity

With the court seeking responses from authorities, uncertainty continues for hundreds of families awaiting rehabilitation. For now, the stay order offers temporary relief, even as the larger question of fair allocation remains unresolved.