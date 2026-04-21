Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL Against Z+ Security For RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Calls Plea ‘Motivated’ | File Picture

Mumbai: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the grant of Z+ VVIP security cover to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, observing that the plea was a “motivated petition” and an abuse of the process of law.

As per a report by Bar and Bench, the petition was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anil S Kilor. The court found no element of genuine public interest in the matter and refused to entertain the plea.

The PIL had been filed by one Lalan Kishor Singh, who questioned the decision to extend high-level security protection to RSS leaders. Relying on a Supreme Court judgment, the petitioner argued that Z+ security can be granted only when there is a reasonable basis to believe that a person faces a specific security threat.

Singh further contended that public funds should not be spent on providing such security to an organisation like the RSS. Furthermore, he also sought directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other authorities to recover the expenditure incurred on security arrangements made for Bhagwat.

However, the High Court was not convinced by the submissions. The bench noted that the petitioner had failed to disclose any substantial details about himself, except stating that he was an Indian citizen. The court also pointed out that the plea appeared to have been filed merely on the basis of newspaper reports, without the kind of proper inquiry and groundwork required under the rules governing PILs.

The bench observed that a litigant invoking the court’s PIL jurisdiction is expected to conduct adequate research and place relevant material on record before seeking judicial intervention in a matter projected as one of public concern.

“We do not find any public interest involved in this writ petition marked as a PIL. Quite apparently, this PIL is a motivated petition and amounts to an abuse of the process of law,” the court said in its order, according to Bar and Bench.

With these observations, the High Court dismissed the petition.

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