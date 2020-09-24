Bombay High Court slams ‘otherwise fast’ BMC for seeking extra time to respond to Kangana Ranaut's plea

Observing that it is otherwise ‘very fast’, the Bombay High Court slammed BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday for seeking an adjournment to file its reply to the petition filed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla also ordered Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut to file an affidavit in response to the allegations leveled by Ranaut of abusing her.

On Friday, when the bench took up the matter for hearing through video conferencing, the counsel appearing for Raut sought time to file his response to the accusation that his client (Raut) had abused her in an interview to a news channel. At this, the bench said, "You can file your affidavit in due course, but we will proceed with hearing the matter."

A similar submission was made by the counsel appearing for the H ward (Bandra) officer, who ordered the demolition of the actress' bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra. Irked by it, Justice Kathawalla said, "Why are you seeking an adjournment? You are otherwise very fast. However, when it's time to defend the allegations (against you), you want extra time."

"You take your own time to file your response. We will continue with the hearing. We cannot let the structure be in a demolished state, especially during monsoon," Justice Kathawalla remarked. The bench further said that it would hear detailed arguments in the matter from Friday afternoon and would first hear the arguments of Ranaut's lawyer Dr Birendra Saraf.