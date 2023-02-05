Bombay High Court relief for OBC law graduate

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: In a relief for a law graduate belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC), the Bombay High Court has directed Mumbai University to grant him admission to LLM.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, on February 1, observed that there is no requirement that the date of the Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate application must precede the date of the registration process.

No such requirement, says the court

“There is no such requirement that the NCL certificate application must precede the registration process nor is it stated anywhere by how many days it should so precede it. Indeed, there can be no such requirement,” said the bench.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Gaurav Dhaye challenging the decision of Mumbai University refusing to grant him admission as the date of application for the Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate was the same as the last date of registration for the LLM course.

According to the plea, Dhaye, applied for admission to the two-year LLM program under the OBC category at Mumbai University. He cleared the LLM Common Entrance Test. The last date for completing the online registration process for document verification was December 28, 2022. While uploading his documents, he realized that his NCL certificate was valid only till March 31, 2022. Immediately he applied for renewal of NCL and was issued a valid receipt by the state government on December 28.

University did not allow to rectify error

However, University did not allow him to rectify the error on the ground that the date of receipt for the NCL certificate could not be the same as the date of admission.

Dismissing the argument, the HC said that if Dhaye’s claim was taken at face value, then “the refusal is clearly wrong and cannot be sustained”.

Dhaye had sought admission to Group V (Criminal Law and Criminal Administration). The court was informed by the University that there was no vacant seat in Group V. However, four seats are available in Group VI (Environment and Legal Order).

The University further informed that there are 83 candidates who either did not attach an NCL certificate or had outdated NCL certificates at the time of application.

The bench noted that there is a difference between Dhaye’s case and other candidates as he actually had a valid receipt for the fresh NCL certificate. “Second, the Petitioner today does possess an NCL certificate duly issued to him,” the court added.

The petitioner gave an undertaking that he will take admission to LLM Group VI. Allowing his plea, the court clarified that Dhaye’s admission will be in Group VI.

