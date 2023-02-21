Bombay High Court relief for former city mayor in alleged fraud case

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday restrained the Mumbai police till March 30 from filing chargesheet against former former city mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar in a case alleging fraud by acquiring SRA flats in Worli using forged documents

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere directed the police while hearing a plea filed by Pednekar seeking quashing of the FiR registered against her.

Cheating and forgery

A complaint was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station by an SRA official. The former mayor was booked along with three others including her son for offences of cheating and forgery. The flats in concern were located in Gomata Janata SRA society.

According to the complaint, Pednekar acquired a flat which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga in the society in suburban Worli. The complainant alleged that in 2008, the flat was allotted to Boga, but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 civic body polls.

No reason to arrest

Last month, the sessions court granted her protection from arrest. In a detailed copy released later, the sessions court said there is no reason for the police to take her custody. It noted that the concerned flats are already in custody of authority and the rest of the investigation can be conducted by documents and by recording statement of witnesses.

Also, It said also that prima facie it appears that the concerned stakeholders have given flat to Pednekar on leave and license. It also noted that as per Pednekar’s claim, the building had completed 10 years in 2017 and hence there was no question of violation of SRA rules. As per SRA rules, flat owners are not supposed to rent out the properties for at least 10 years from the allotment of the flats.