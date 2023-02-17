e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Ahead of SRA's demolition action, three women consume 'poison', hospitalised

They allegedly tried to end their lives by consuming a "poisonous substance" in order to prevent the Slum Rehabilitation Authority from demolishing a house in central Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Mumbai: Three women had to be rushed to a hospital after they allegedly tried to end their lives by consuming a "poisonous substance" in order to prevent the Slum Rehabilitation Authority from demolishing a house in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki area, he said.

"Amid preparations for the demolition scheduled for Friday, the three women consumed some poisonous substance and had to be rushed to hospital. They are currently out of danger as per doctors," he said.The official refused to comment on the legality of SRA action but said protection was given to the state-run entity on demand from the latter.

Mumbai: Environmentalists, locals up in arms as BMC revives plan to make underground parking
article-image

