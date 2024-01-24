 Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against 20-Year-Old For Fatally Running Over Stray Dog, Citing Potential Career Impact
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Quashes FIR Against 20-Year-Old For Fatally Running Over Stray Dog, Citing Potential Career Impact

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against 20-Year-Old For Fatally Running Over Stray Dog, Citing Potential Career Impact

As per the police, in October 2023, the man drove his car in a rash and negligent manner in suburban Borivali and crashed into a temporary shed.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a 20-year-old man for rash and negligent driving that resulted in the death of a stray dog, noting that continuance of the criminal proceedings would mar his career and future prospects.

A division bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and N R Borkar in its order of January 16 said the youth had donated Rs 5,000 towards the welfare of stray dogs. "The petitioner is a young boy of 20 years of age. He is a student of third year engineering and has a good academic record. Continuance of criminal proceedings can mar his career and future prospect," the court said.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Launches Comprehensive Survey Of Stray & Pet Dogs To Address Rising Canine Population...
article-image

As per the police, in October 2023, the man drove his car in a rash and negligent manner in suburban Borivali and crashed into a temporary shed. The accident caused damage to idols being prepared at the shed and also the death of a stray dog.In his plea, the man sought for the FIR to be quashed and said he has already paid a sum of Rs 2 lakh to the owner of the shed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail
article-image

The owner of the shed submitted to the court that he has amicably resolved the dispute.The court said this was a fit case to quash the FIR to secure the ends of justice.

The youth was booked for rash driving, acts endangering personal lives and mischief under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against 20-Year-Old For Fatally Running Over Stray Dog, Citing...

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against 20-Year-Old For Fatally Running Over Stray Dog, Citing...

Mumbai: NDPS Court Sentences Vasai Resident To 10 Years For Selling 300 Gram Mephedrone; Imposes...

Mumbai: NDPS Court Sentences Vasai Resident To 10 Years For Selling 300 Gram Mephedrone; Imposes...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Food Fest, 5 Amazing Events You Must Visit

Mumbai This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Food Fest, 5 Amazing Events You Must Visit

'Give Us Only 5 Minutes': Mira-Bhayandar BJP MLA Geeta Jain's Video Goes Viral Amid Clashes In Naya...

'Give Us Only 5 Minutes': Mira-Bhayandar BJP MLA Geeta Jain's Video Goes Viral Amid Clashes In Naya...

Mumbai News: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Directs BMC To Construct Safety Walls In City's Landslide-Prone Areas

Mumbai News: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Directs BMC To Construct Safety Walls In City's Landslide-Prone Areas