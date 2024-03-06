Bombay High Court Orders Status Report On Hancock Bridge For Pedestrian Safety

Hancock bridge |

Taking up the cause of pedestrians in south Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the BMC and the Central Railway (CR) to provide a status report of Hancock bridge. The court asked the authorities to give details of how pedestrians can cross the railway line over which two lanes of the bridge opened for motorists in August 2022.

Application by activist Kamlakar Shenoy

The court was hearing an application filed by activist Kamlakar Shenoy seeking restoration of his 2015 public interest litigation (PIL) related to the construction of Hancock bridge, besides Carnac bridge, which is also in south Mumbai. At the time, Shenoy had also sought to restore the pedestrian pathway on Hancock or offer an alternative. The HC had disposed of the PIL on April 23, 2018 observing that the bridge was already demolished and a new project was underway.

On Wednesday, Advocate Aniesh Jadhav, appearing for Shenoy, said that the court had then granted him liberty to “reopen the PIL in case any issue emerges requiring attention of the court”. Jadhav added that while two lanes have long opened for traffic, the path for pedestrians has not been provided.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said that the first phase of the bridge is completed and is operational for vehicles and pedestrians. He, however, added that the second phase involving a service road is yet to be completed. Although proceedings for land acquisition have been initiated, it could not be acquired due to some litigation. Sakhare, meanwhile, informed that Carnac bridge will be operational by December 15 this year.

"What about the pedestrians?"

“What about the pedestrians? Whatever the reasons, the problem remains,” the court said. Remarking that the authorities must not give excuse of administrative problems because of a pending litigation, the court added, “Take all proceedings as facilitators. Change your (authorities) mindset.’’

Restoring the PIL, the court said, “Having regard for the fact that pedestrians are yet to be provided a safe passage to cross over the railway line, the proceedings of the PIL are revived and the petition is restored to its original number.”

The court also directed the BMC and the railways to file affidavits in three weeks “stating therein the status of construction of the bridge and the facilities available to pedestrians”. The PIL has been kept for hearing on March 27.