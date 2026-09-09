Bombay High Court Grants Medical Bail To Pune Businessman After 21 Kg Weight Loss And Multiple Hospitalisations In 70 Days

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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted medical bail to a 59-year-old Pune businessman after he lost 21 kg in custody in less than two months and suffered repeated health complications. The court observed that his continued detention could further worsen his condition.

Five Hospital Admissions Raised Serious Health Concerns

Justice Milind Jadhav, on September 7, said the man, Radha Mohan Mishra, had been admitted to five hospitals in Pune and Mumbai within 70 days of his incarceration. The court said his medical condition was “precarious” and that the chronology of his health problems in custody was “even more disturbing even to the mind of a normal prudent person.”

Mishra was arrested on June 17 in connection with an FIR registered by the Crime Branch Unit-4, Pune. He is facing charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention of Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Post-Surgery Complications Required Specialised Care

His lawyer told the court that Mishra had undergone sleeve gastrectomy surgery in November 2025, during which 80 per cent of his stomach was removed. He was required to follow a strict liquid or semi-liquid diet. He was subsequently diagnosed with IgG4 autoimmune disease, chronic liver disease and other ailments requiring specialist treatment and regular medication.

The court noted that Mishra suffered vomiting, dizziness, fainting, dehydration and fatigue in custody. It also noted that he lost 21 kg in 48 days. “It is alarming and dangerous to health,” the court observed while considering the impact of the weight loss along with his other medical problems.

The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that his condition was stable and could be managed through the Yerwada jail hospital. However, the court said keeping him in custody or in the prison hospital was “incompatible with his health conditions” and could risk further deterioration.

Justice Jadhav also referred to the principle that “bail is the rule, jail is the exception” and said the medical reports and the doctors appearing before the court supported Mishra’s case.

The court granted him bail on a Rs 2 lakh personal bond and sureties of the same amount. He has been directed to cooperate with the investigation, not leave the country without permission and undergo medical check-ups every six months.

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