Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Datta Lekawale Who Is Accused Of Murdering An Undertrial

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to one Datta Lekawale who was arrested in 2020 for allegedly murdering a man, who was an undertrial in a murder case and was released from Yerwada jail on parole due to the Covid-19 outbreak in July, 2020.

The deceased, Pravin Satyavan More (25), a resident of area in Rajgad police station jurisdiction, was found murdered at Shivare village in Bhor taluka, Pune district, on July 6, 2020.

Details of case

On the next day, the Pune police registered a case against four persons including Lekawale, for killing More. More was arrested in connection with a murder in 2017 and was lodged at the Yerawada Central :Prison in Pune and was released on parole for 45 days due to the Corad 19 outbreak in June, 2020.

The police filed chargesheet on October 1, 2020. The police said it proposes to examine 36 witnesses.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, appearing for Lekawale, pointed out to the court that all the other three accused have been granted bail by either the high court or the Supreme Court. She submitted that there are no criminal antecedents against him.

Additional Public Prosecutor PH Gaikwad opposed the bail plea contending that Lekawale had “a major role in the offence”, hence there is no parity applicable to him. Khan offered that Lekawale will stay in Satara and will not enter the Pune district where majority of the witnesses reside.

Court's observations

However, the court granted him bail noting that the trial will take a long time to conclude and also that other accused were out on bail.

“As per Charge-sheet, there are a total 36 witnesses proposed to be examined by the prosecution. It is an admitted position that even the charge is not yet framed. The trial is unlikely to conclude any time soon and is likely to take a considerably long time,” noted Justice Madhav Jamdar on February 8 while granting bail.

Read Also Bombay HC Quashes Cruelty Complaint By Judicial Officer Against IAS Husband

The judge noted that he does not appear to be at risk of flight and that he has no criminal antecedents, hence he can be released on bail on strict conditions.

The court directed his release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs25,000. The court has also directed him not to enter Pune district after being released on bail, except for reporting to the Investigating Officer, if called and for attending the trial.