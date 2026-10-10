Bombay High Court Examines Light Pollution Allegations Against Marine Drive Gymkhanas

Marine Drive gymkhanas face scrutiny over allegations that powerful floodlights and illuminated billboards disturb residents and affect the environment | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 9, 2026: Gymkhanas along Marine Drive have come under scrutiny before the Bombay High Court over allegations that high-intensity floodlights and illuminated billboards are causing excessive glare, disturbing residents and affecting the environment.

A petition filed by South Mumbai resident Nilesh Desai, an IT professional and astrophotographer, alleges that the problem has continued despite complaints to authorities since 2016.

The plea highlights lighting at establishments including Wilson Gymkhana and seeks regulations to control light pollution in Mumbai and Thane.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna has issued notice to the state government and scheduled the matter for hearing on November 20.

Petition Flags Health And Environmental Concerns

The petition, filed through advocate Ronita Bhattacharya, states that excessive artificial lighting at night affects people’s health and sleep, besides harming trees and wildlife. It also raises concerns about glare entering residential buildings and creating visibility hazards for motorists.

“The glare from the high-intensity floodlights till night causes significant disturbance and has an adverse impact on the health and well-being of not only humans but also trees and wildlife,” Desai states in the petition. It adds that families living in the affected neighbourhoods are facing inadequate sleep because of persistent glare.

Complaints Dating Back To 2016

The plea traces complaints made to authorities over several years. It refers to a notice issued by Marine Drive police on October 28, 2016, to the manager of Wilson Gymkhana.

The minutes of a Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee meeting held on June 30, 2017, also recorded that light installations and advertising hoardings were not permitted in and around Police Gymkhana Ground under the general policy for the Marine Drive precinct.

Desai subsequently approached the Mumbai Collector in January 2018. The petition refers to an order dated February 12, 2018, and notices issued by Marine Drive police to gymkhana managers on March 10 that year. However, the petitioner alleges that excessive lighting continued despite these steps.

The plea also flags high-mast lights installed at Mumbai Metro construction sites. In January 2019, Desai wrote to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, raising concerns about excessive lighting at various locations.

Petition Seeks Lighting Regulations

The petition cites light measurements near Wilson Gymkhana of up to 84,800 lux, compared with about 2,100 lux described as ambient levels along Marine Drive.

It seeks directions to authorities to frame and enforce regulations, prescribe permissible light levels, require downward-shielded fixtures and consider creating “dark sky”-friendly zones. It also calls for restrictions on high-intensity lighting after 10 pm.

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The petitioner argues that the absence of a specific regulatory framework has allowed light pollution to persist and urges the court to intervene to protect public health and the environment. The allegations are yet to be adjudicated.

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