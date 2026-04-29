Bombay High Court Dismisses Faheem Ansari’s Plea For Police Clearance Certificate To Drive An Autorickshaw For Livelihood |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Faheem Ansari, acquitted in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, seeking a police clearance certificate (PCC) required to drive an autorickshaw for livelihood.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale upheld the authorities’ decision to deny the certificate, observing that the refusal was justified. The court said a detailed order would be released later.

Ansari had approached the High Court in January last year after his application for the mandatory PCC—needed for obtaining a Regional Transport Office (RTO) badge and permit—was rejected. According to an RTI response received by him, the denial was based on allegations linking him to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Opposing the plea in September, the State government submitted that Ansari remained under surveillance, which warranted the rejection of his application. In his petition, Ansari termed the decision “arbitrary, illegal and discriminatory,” contending that it infringed upon his fundamental right to livelihood.

The State, however, maintained that he was free to pursue employment in sectors that do not require police verification or a clearance certificate. It also placed on record a list of jobs where such certification is mandatory, including positions in government, semi-government and municipal bodies, as well as roles such as security guards. The certificate is also required for obtaining an RTO badge and permit, and for employment in schools and colleges. Additionally, private employers may seek police verification before hiring.

In an earlier affidavit, the government pointed out that Ansari had been convicted and sentenced to 10 years in the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp grenade attack, which killed seven personnel and one civilian. Though he was acquitted in the 26/11 case, the trial court had noted his alleged association with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The State further highlighted that multiple criminal cases had been registered against him.

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The November 26, 2008 attacks saw ten Pakistani terrorists carry out coordinated strikes across Mumbai, targeting locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj and Oberoi hotels. The siege, which lasted nearly 60 hours, left 166 people dead.

Ansari and Sabauddin Ahmed were accused of aiding the attackers but were acquitted in 2010 for lack of evidence, a verdict later upheld by higher courts. Ansari completed his sentence in the Rampur case and was released in 2019.

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