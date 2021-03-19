Bombay High Court denies custody of minor girl 'sold' by biological mother to foster parents

Holding that a mere notarised document regarding the adoption of a child cannot be construed as a legal deed of adoption, the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to hand over the custody of a minor girl, who was "sold" by her biological mother to her foster parents for Rs 20,000.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale was seized with a plea filed by a couple, who claimed to have adopted a minor girl when she was merely two weeks old. The couple stated that it hadn't purchased the girl but had instead given Rs 20,000 to the biological mother for her treatment and other expenses.

The issue came to light after the child welfare committee (CWC) under the Juvenile Justice Act, on a visit to the biological mother's house found the girl missing. The mother had then told the CWC that she has handed over the custody of the girl to the couple out of goodwill since they do not have any child of their own. She even admitted to have received Rs 20,000 from the couple for her treatment.

As per the mother, she was financially low and wasn't in a position to maintain the child.

The parties to buttress their case furnished a notarized document to prove the adoption.