'We have highest respect for women': CJI SA Bobde clarifies SC never asked rape accused to marry victim

"We have the highest respect for women," a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed on Monday and said the reputation of the judiciary is in the hands of its lawyers, the "Bar".

The observations by the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, were made while it was hearing a case of a 14-year-old pregnant rape victim seeking a nod to abort the foetus of almost 26 weeks. The comments -- on International Women's Day -- come in the wake of recent criticism against the Supreme Court that it had asked a rape accused in another case whether he would marry the victim, who was a minor when the crime was committed.

CPI (M) politburo member Brinda Karat had written to the chief justice asking him to withdraw his remarks reportedly made during the March 1 hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of the accused. Several women's rights activists, eminent citizens, intellectuals, writers and artistes had also penned an open letter to the chief justice demanding an apology and retraction of the remarks.