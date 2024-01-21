Bombay High Court Denies Bail To Cop Who Killed, Dismembered Wife's Lover | File pic

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant bail to a police constable with the Mumbai Police, who worked as a driver for an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Sion division, in a case registered against him for allegedly killing his wife’s lover and dismembering his body in October 2021.

Justice NJ Jamadar rejected bail plea of constable Shivshankar Gaikwad, but granted bail to his wife, Monali, who is also an accused in the case.

The gruesome murder case

On September 29-30, 2021, a Solapur-resident Dada Jagdale’s body was found in the Antop Hill area. His headless body, bearing burn and cut marks and wrapped in a plastic bag, was discovered near the ACP's office. The victim's hands and legs had been severed.

Jagdale’s body was identified based on available information and technical evidence.

Prosecution claimed that due to marital discord, Monali left Gaikwad and went to her parents' palace in Solapur, where she developed a relationship with Jagdale.

Gaikwad convinced her to return to Mumbai, however, Jagdale too followed her and would often meet her in the city. On September 29, 2021, Gaikwad called Jagdale to his residence where he allegedly killed him and severed his head and upper and lower limbs.

Read Also Mumbai: HC grants bail to advocate in murder case

Court granted bail to woman

Monali was accused of aiding Gaikwad and destroying evidence. Monali’s advocate Omkar Chitale submitted that she was a victim of Gaikwad’s rage. The court noted that there was substance in Chitale’s arguments.

The court also relied on Monali's elder daughter's statement which indicated that her mother sustained injuries and was in shock after the incident. Neighbours also reported hearing a commotion at Gaikwad's house and finding Monali with an injury on her hand.