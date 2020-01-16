Bombay High Court constitutes panel to value and sell HDIL's properties to repay dues

Mumbai: Observing that it was conscious of the plight of the depositors of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday constituted a three-member committee to sell the encumbered properties of promoters of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) group.

The HC has appointed Justice (retd.) S Radhakrishan as the head of the committee and has asked him to appoint the other two members.

The court has asked this panel to first do the valuation of the encumbered properties and then sell the same so as to repay the dues to the depositors and other stake holders.

A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Surendra Tavade has set the deadline as April 30, when this panel is asked to submit its report. Meanwhile, the bench also ordered the release of HDIL owners – Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan from the Arthur road prison.