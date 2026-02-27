Bombay High Court-Appointed Panel Holds First Meeting To Tackle Air Pollution |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court appointment High Power committee (HPC) tasked with monitoring and enforcing measures to curb air pollution in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), held convened it's first meeting at the BMC headquarters on Monday. The BMC's Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Enviornment and Climate Change Department (E&CC) is the nidal officer of the HPC, and the representatives from authorities like NMMC, TMC, MMRDA, CPCB, MPCB, Mumbai Traffic Police and others were present, deliberating on active steps to be taken to control air pollution in the region.

Alarmed by persistently high air pollution levels and what it termed a “lackadaisical approach” by civic authorities, the Bombay High Court has appointed former judges Justice Amjad Sayed and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai to head HPC. Th HPC will supervise compliance with the court’s earlier directions, review reports submitted by the BMC, MPCB, NMMC etc.

During the BMC budget presentation on Wednesday, the municipal commissioner stated that only 35% of the factors are in control of the BMC related to air pollution. The major factor of metrological conditions is beyond control, while other civic officials said that 18% is vehicular traffic and 5% is bakeries using wood. However, the BMC has successfully managed to convert 175 bakeries to green fuels this year, the officer said.

It can be noted that apart from extensive construction works and lack of air pollution mitigation guidelines followings, which contributes highly to the dust pollution, but the metrological conditions like the change to slow wind patterns, allows the dust particles to settle mid-air taking the air quality index (AQI) to poor levels.

The BMC, which presented the budget estimate for FY 2026-27 of Rs 80,952 crore on Wednesday, earned Rs Rs 159.82 crore for the E&CC department. A total provision of Rs 76.16 crore is proposed in revised estimate of 2025-26 and Rs 159.82 crore in budget estimate of 2026-27, the budget document said, adding that it is committed to driving on-ground actions to meet the city's environmental and climate goals with a focus on three core areas Environment Protection, Knowledge & Information.

A dedicated Climate budget of the BMC and the current year's Climate Action Plan will be finalised by April and will be unveiled in June, officials said.

Meanwhile, after many days, Mumbai recorded AQI under 'Satisfactory' category on Thursday. The overall city's AQI was 60, which over the weekend had crossed 145.

