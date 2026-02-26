BMC Public Health Staff Protest Over Long-Pending Promotions In Parel |

Mumbai: Around 200 employees of the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staged a protest on Thursday outside the Executive Health Officer’s office at the F/South ward in Parel, demanding long-pending promotions and resolution of service-related grievances.

The Municipal Mazdoor Union alleged that promotions have been delayed for nearly two and a half years despite repeated representations to senior civic officials. Key posts such as Junior Overseer, Surveillance Inspector, and Tuberculosis Inspector have remained vacant during this period. These positions are filled through internal promotions based on seniority among employees who have passed the Sanitation Inspector Diploma examination, said Pradip Narkar, Joint Secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union.

Following the protest, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Executive Health Officer Dr. Daksha Shah, in the presence of Deputy Executive Health Officer (Headquarters) Dr. Prakash Valleppar and union leaders. Officials informed attendees that the process to fill vacant posts based on the 2016 seniority list is pending and a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner (General Administration) will be held next week to expedite the promotions. The employee hierarchy proposal for the Public Health Department has also been prepared and will be submitted for approval shortly.

During discussions, civic administration stated that out of 67 sanctioned Sanitation Inspector posts, 52 employees have already received promotion orders, while the remaining 15 cases will be processed after consultation with the Promotion Committee. They also highlighted that nearly 40% of the department’s 859 sanctioned posts remain vacant. Once the hierarchy plan receives approval, vacancies across Family Welfare, Mother and Child Care, Inspection, and Tuberculosis Control divisions will be filled.

The meeting concluded with assurances from officials that the employees’ demands would be addressed promptly to ensure timely promotions and fair treatment for all staff.

