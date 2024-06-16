 Bombay High Court Allows Sacrifice Within Vishalgad Fort On Eid-ul-Adha
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Allows Sacrifice Within Vishalgad Fort On Eid-ul-Adha

Bombay High Court Allows Sacrifice Within Vishalgad Fort On Eid-ul-Adha

The trust contended that these offerings were served to pilgrims and others at the dargah and were a source of food for people living in the nearby villages.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Bombay High Court has allowed the sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) and Urs at a dargah within the precincts of Vishalgad Fort of Kolhapur. The order was passed on a petition by Hajrat Peer Malik Rehan Mira Saheb Dargah, a registered trust, challenging the communication issued by the Deputy Director of Archaeology and Museums to the District Collector of Kolhapur, imposing a ban on animal slaughter in the fort area.

Petitioner’s advocates SB Talekar and Madhavi Ayyappan submitted that certain persons had recently started spoiling the communal atmosphere and social harmony in the area by creating religious conflict for political gains. The practice of animal sacrifice for cooking and consumption of food in closed premises was neither banned nor objected to by anyone for years. 

Read Also
Eid Ul Adha 2024: Explore These Mosques Of India On The Auspicious Festival
article-image

The communication banned animal sacrifice stating that as per the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act there is a ban on cooking food in the protected area near the monument. 

Read Also
Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 9 Popular Indian Sweet Dishes To Try At Home
article-image

The plea contended that the authorities had purportedly taken the decision on the basis of a 1998 judgment of the Aurangabad bench of the HC which held that animal sacrifice in the name of gods and goddesses in public places was strictly prohibited.

The trust contended that these offerings were served to pilgrims and others at the dargah and were a source of food for people living in the nearby villages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Beed Police Re-Nab Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society Directors After Arrest...

Marathwada News: Beed Police Re-Nab Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society Directors After Arrest...

Payal Tadvi Suicide: Accused Doctors Kept Discharge Applications Pending To Delay Trial

Payal Tadvi Suicide: Accused Doctors Kept Discharge Applications Pending To Delay Trial

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA, Mahayuti Plans Seat Sharing After Lok Sabha Results...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA, Mahayuti Plans Seat Sharing After Lok Sabha Results...

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Declares MVA Will Jointly Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections For 288...

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Declares MVA Will Jointly Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections For 288...

Maharashtra: OBC Leader Laxman Hake On Fast Unto Death Against Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj...

Maharashtra: OBC Leader Laxman Hake On Fast Unto Death Against Maratha Reservation Activist Manoj...