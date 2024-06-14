Eid Ul Adha 2024: Explore These Mosques Of India On The Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | June 14, 2024
Jama Masjid in Delhi is bult by Shah Jahan. The red bricks monument is considered as one of the largest mosque in India.
Canva
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is a sacred Islamic site which is situated in Delhi. The tomb was built by Muhammad bin Tughluq. Its impressive big white dome adds to its allure and beauty.
Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah/X
The Mughal emperor Aurangzeb constructed the Moti Masjid. The pilgrimage site is known as the Pearl Mosque, which is located inside Agra Fort. The mosque, made of white marble, is a stunning sight to behold.
Indo Islamic Culture/X
Hazratbal Shrine is situated in Srinagar. It is one of the most significant mosques in India. The sacred white tomb is must-visit site especially those who seek solace.
Canva
The Haji Ali Dargah is a riligious site situated in the coastal area of Mumbai. It was constructed in the 19th century in the remembrance of Sayyed Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.
Orpheus/Canva
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is one of the best mosques especially for history lovers. The mosque is situated in Ajmer, Rajasthan. According to reports, a part of the mosque was constructed in just two and a half days, which is why it is called Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.
Nattha/X
Moorish Mosque in Punjab is another religious site to visit on the auspicious festival of Eid.
Wikipedia