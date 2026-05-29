Bombay High Court Allows Delta Corp To Sue Meta Over Disabled Instagram Accounts

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) has allowed Delta Corp Ltd, India’s largest and only listed casino and gaming company, to file a suit against Meta Platforms Inc after the company alleged that several of its official Instagram accounts were disabled without prior notice, affecting its business and promotional activities.

A vacation bench of Justice Gautam Ankhad, on May 18, allowed Delta Corp to institute the suit against Meta after holding that part of the cause of action had arisen within the jurisdiction of the Bombay HC.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, operates one of the world’s largest social media platforms, widely used by businesses and brands for advertising and customer engagement.

According to Delta Corp’s plea, Meta disabled several official Instagram handles linked to the company’s hospitality and gaming businesses on April 10, 2026. The accounts included @deltin_life, @deltinroyale, @deltin.jaqk, @deltinsuites, @thedeltindaman, @deltindenzong and @deltacorplimited.

The company stated that these Instagram handles were important business and promotional platforms through which it engaged with customers and shared commercial and brand-related content. It alleged that despite repeated correspondence with Meta, the accounts had not been restored, causing “great loss and prejudice”.

Delta Corp, which operates casino and hospitality businesses under the “Deltin” brand in Goa, Daman and Sikkim, sought leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent to file the suit before the Bombay HC against Meta over the disabling of the social media accounts.

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In its petition, the company argued that part of the cause of action had arisen in Mumbai since the Instagram content was accessible to and interacted with by users within the territorial jurisdiction of the court.

Accepting the submission, Justice Ankhad observed that the accessibility and dissemination of the digital content within Mumbai were sufficient to invoke the jurisdiction of the Bombay HC under Clause XII of the Letters Patent.

The court accordingly allowed the leave petition and permitted the company to institute the suit against Meta.

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