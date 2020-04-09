Bombay High Court allows Assam man to travel from Pune for father’s last rite

Mumbai: Taking a sympathetic view, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed a Pune based man to travel via road to Assam to attend the final rites of his father, who died on April 5.

The HC, however, refused him to travel in a cargo flight. A single bench of Justice Anil Menon considered the letter written by Binny Dholani seeking an urgent hearing. Justice Menon heard Dholani's matter via video conferencing.

In his letter, Dholani apprised the judge of the fact that his father died of heart attack and that since he is the only son, it was mandatory for him to attend the last rites.

He accordingly urged the bench to issue directions to the airport authorities to allow him to fly in a cargo flight or any other flight available to reach Gauwahati at the earliest.