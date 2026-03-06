Bombay High Court Advocate Kapil Soni Launches ‘Save Mumbai’ Campaign, Announces Padyatra And Hunger Strike |

Mumbai: Kapil Soni, an advocate practising in the Bombay High Court, has taken up a social cause aimed at “saving Mumbai” and has made a public appeal urging citizens to raise their voices through a peaceful movement for basic civic rights . The advocate has called upon people to join the social campaign titled “Save Mumbai.”

To raise these concerns, the agitation is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026, with a peaceful padyatra starting at 11 am from Borivali Court to Hutatma Chowk via S.V. Road. The pamphlet states that the padyatra will be followed by a hunger strike at Hutatma Chowk on March 10, 2026.

According to the appeal pamphlet, despite Mumbai’s status as the nation’s financial capital, taxpayers are being denied their constitutional right to safe infrastructure. It states that broken footpaths, pothole-ridden roads and severe traffic mismanagement, which often delay critical emergency services, reflect the denial of basic civic rights to the city’s taxpayers.

Emphasising that the movement is driven by a noble social cause, Soni said its main objective is to take a legal stand against systemic corruption, administrative apathy and the alleged misuse of public funds.

The pamphlet also highlights the issue of allegedly illegal air conditioners installed in several government offices which, according to it, are in contravention of Government of Maharashtra resolutions. Soni claims that this practice forces taxpayers to fund the private comfort of officials while essential public services remain neglected.

“The final phase of the protest on March 11, 2026, will involve a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Mantralaya, where Soni intends to continue his hunger strike indefinitely until the government removes all illegal air conditioners and addresses the transparency demands raised by the movement,” the pamphlet states.

Formal complaints and intimations regarding the protest have already been submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Commissioner and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure that the movement remains within legal boundaries while seeking what the organisers describe as a “dignified life” for all Mumbaikars.

