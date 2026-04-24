Bombay HC Warns Of Kanjurmarg Dumping Site Closure If Pollution And Methane Emissions Are Not Controlled

Bombay High Court cautions authorities over pollution risks at Kanjurmarg dumping ground, seeks urgent action | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: The Bombay High Court has issued a strong warning to the State government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), cautioning that it may order closure of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground if urgent and effective steps are not taken to address pollution and hazardous emissions at the site.

Court expresses concern over “casual” approach

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe expressed serious concern over what it termed a “casual” approach by authorities despite mounting evidence of environmental and health risks.

“We find the approach on such serious issues to be casual,” the court observed, referring to recent scientific reports indicating that the dumping ground is emitting dangerous gases such as methane.

“If these ill-effects are not being addressed… there would be no alternative for the court but to stop the activities at the present site,” the bench warned.

Questions on emission control measures

During the hearing, the court questioned officials and the contractor on measures being taken to control emissions and odour. Advocate Saket Mone, appearing for the contractor operating the site, claimed that steps such as covering waste with sheets had reduced the odour. However, the bench remained unconvinced, noting that “nothing has improved” despite repeated directions and temporary measures.

The court also flagged the issue of methane emissions, with Justice Sathe remarking on studies showing that the gas is “more dangerous than carbon dioxide”.

Citing global research, the bench stressed the need for scientific intervention and robust monitoring mechanisms. It directed authorities to examine international practices, including waste management systems in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

“We want a report and all scientific methods,” the court said, asking officials to explain how methane emissions would be monitored on a daily basis.

Debate over study visits and urgency

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said that recommendations of the High-Powered Committee would address these concerns and that study visits abroad could be undertaken due to the on-going Iran and US-Israel war. Earlier, the HC had suggested visits to even Dubai along with Japan and Singapore.

The bench, however, pointed out that such visits should not delay immediate action. “Except Dubai, other places are normal… people are travelling every day,” it remarked, adding that some flights to and fro from Dubai too have resumed.

Residents flag health concerns

Advocate Abhijit Rane, representing the Kannamwar Co-Op. Hsg. Soc. Association Ltd, complained that the dumping ground, located within city limits, continues to cause severe odour and health problems.

He pointed out that in other places, like Lucknow, the dumping site was situated 20 km outside the city limits, with 2 km of buffer zone around it. He compared the situation to a prolonged environmental hazard, urging accountability of both the contractor and authorities.

Calling it the “worst dumping ground,” the bench said, “It is high time that we value human lives. We don’t mince words at all.”

Final warning from the court

As a last opportunity, the court directed the State and civic authorities to file detailed affidavits outlining current conditions and corrective steps. It also asked them to identify alternative sites in case dumping operations need to be shifted.

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“If we don’t find any improvement, we will pass a detailed order… and stop everything,” the court cautioned.

As a last opportunity, the court directed the State and civic authorities to file detailed affidavits outlining steps to curb pollution and monitor methane emissions. The matter will be heard next on April 27.

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