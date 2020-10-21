Bombay HC wants IB ministry to act against bots that turn women's photos nude

Observing that it is a serious issue, the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, ordered the union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to spell out what action it proposes to take against the artificial intelligence (AI) bot which turns a woman's image nude.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, "This is a really serious issue. We want the ministry to clarify what it would be doing in this issue on the next date."

The directive was issued to Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who was representing the union ministry in the media trial case. During the course of the hearing, the judges pointed out a news article that detailed the AI bot which turns nude, the photographs of women.

"Kindly check with the ministry. This is an extremely serious issue," CJ Datta remarked.

At this, ASG Singh assured the bench that he has personally spoken to a few officials in the ministry. "I am told that action can be taken in such issues as per the Information and Technology (IT) law. We will act against this on priority basis," Singh submitted.

The judges were dealing with a clutch of petitions seeking regulation of TV news content, especially after the insensitive coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile, ASG Singh argued for self restraint by the media houses in covering such cases. He told the bench that the union ministry was also against a statutory body to regulate the TV news channel.