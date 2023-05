Bombay HC upholds order citing termination of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar | PTI

A division bench of the Bombay High Court has upheld an order of the single judge terming retrospective termination of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in 2019 as valid. Kochhar had filed a suit against the bank seeking post-retirement benefits.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.