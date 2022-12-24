CBI seeks 3-day custody of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband, says they didn't cooperate with probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has produced former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar along with her husband Deepak Kochhar in a special court in Mumbai. The agency has sought a 3-day custody of the two in the loan fraud case involving Videocon.

According to the CBI, the Kochhars had been arrested for not cooperating with its investigation. Chanda Kochhar faces allegations of irregularities in granting loans to Videocon while she was ICICI Bank CEO in 2012. Her husband Deepak and family members allegedly benefited from the favourable treatment to Videocon.

Along with them, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot has also been booked for the loan fraud worth more than Rs 3,000 crore.