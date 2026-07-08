Bombay HC Tells Authorities Not To Cite Monsoon For Delay In Restoring Power, Basic Amenities At Garib Nagar

The Bombay High Court directed authorities to expedite restoration of electricity and basic amenities for eligible Garib Nagar residents despite the monsoon | PTI

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities not to use the ongoing monsoon as an excuse for delaying the restoration of electricity and other basic amenities for eligible slum dwellers at Garib Nagar in Bandra (East), whose homes were affected during an anti-encroachment drive.

Court Seeks Faster Restoration

A bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shriram Shirsat was informed that electricity restoration had been delayed as electricity meters installed in unauthorised structures were also demolished during the demolition drive.

Though not a party to the proceedings, the electricity service provider was represented through counsel and informed the court that efforts were underway to restore power by installing new meters and verifying the installations before reconnecting electricity.

“We are conscious of the fact that if electricity supply is to be restored, it has to be done in a manner that it does not result in any untoward incidents,” the bench observed.

At the same time, the court cautioned the authorities against slowing down the work because of the rains.

“Considering the monsoon rains affecting the city of Mumbai, the task of restoring electricity and repairing the structures of eligible slum dwellers may have slowed down. Yet, the respondents shall not use the monsoon rains as an excuse to slow down the efforts to comply with the directions issued by this court,” the bench said.

Water Supply Issue Raised

The court also sought a response from the State after the petitioners alleged that toilets at the site remained unusable due to the lack of water connections. The petitioners' counsel informed the court that only one water tanker was being supplied daily and that the toilets had no water supply.

Taking note of the grievance, the bench asked the Assistant Government Pleader to look into the allegation regarding the lack of water in the toilets.

The matter has been kept for further hearing on July 21.

Rehabilitation Timeline

Earlier, the High Court had permitted Western Railway to continue demolishing unauthorised structures while directing that the rights of the 100 slum dwellers found eligible in the 2021 survey be protected. The court had also been informed that some of these eligible structures were damaged during the demolition drive.

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The MMRDA had earlier informed the court that out of 100 eligible PAPs, 16 would be rehabilitated on or before July 15, while the remaining 84 would be rehabilitated by August 15.

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