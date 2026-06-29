Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt Over Delay In Restoring Electricity To Garib Nagar Slum Dwellers

Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to immediately restore electricity to eligible slum dwellers in Garib Nagar | File Photo

Mumbai, June 29: The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up the Maharashtra government for failing to restore electricity to eligible slum dwellers in Garib Nagar, Bandra (East), observing that electricity is a basic amenity and that the authorities were expected to comply promptly with its earlier directions.

A Bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shriram Shirsat noted that despite its June 19 order directing the restoration of electricity within two days, the direction had not been complied with.

“It is evident that, in the absence of electricity supply, the eligible slum dwellers cannot reside there,” the Bench observed.

Court Seeks Compliance

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Garib Nagar Rahiwasi Welfare Sangh Society concerning the demolition of structures during Western Railway’s anti-encroachment drive and the rehabilitation of eligible Project Affected Persons (PAPs).

During the hearing, the advocate for the Additional Collector and Chief, Social Development Cell, MMRDA, informed the court that out of 100 eligible PAPs, 16 would be rehabilitated on or before July 15, while the remaining 84 would be rehabilitated by August 15. An affidavit would be filed by Tuesday.

Taking note of the timeline, the Bench directed the State to immediately restore electricity supply, observing that rehabilitation would take several more weeks.

Repair Work Disputed

On the issue of damaged structures, the railway authorities submitted that repair work had been undertaken and that details, along with photographs, would be placed on record through an affidavit. However, the petitioners disputed the claim, contending that the repairs were inadequate and that the condition of the damaged houses posed a danger to residents.

Regarding other basic amenities, the State submitted a compliance report stating that mobile toilets had been provided and water supply had been restored. However, the petitioners clarified that only water tankers had been arranged and that regular water connections were yet to be restored. Recording this statement, the court directed the State to ensure that an adequate number of water tankers continued to be supplied.

Matter Posted For Hearing

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 7. The State has also been directed to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to comply with the court’s order.

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Read Also Bombay HC Says 100 Protected Structures In Garib Nagar Will Remain Unaffected By Demolition Drive

Earlier, the High Court had permitted Western Railway to continue demolishing unauthorised structures while directing that the rights of the 100 slum dwellers found eligible in the 2021 survey be protected. The court had also been informed that some of these eligible structures were damaged during the demolition drive.

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