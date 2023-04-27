 Bombay HC suspends Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi's conviction, sentence in 2013 assault case
Dalvi was convicted last May by a court in Raigad district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has suspended the conviction, and a two-year sentence of MLA Mahendra Dalvi from Alibaug constituency in a 2013 assault case.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi gets two years in jail in assault case

In May 2022, a court in Maharashtra's Raigad district had sentenced Dalvi to two years' imprisonment in a 2013 case of assault.

District Judge Veebha Ingale convicted Dalvi, the Alibaug MLA, and his followers AnilH Patil, Ankush Patil and Avinash Mhatre on Friday.

They were accused of beating up Babu alias Salim Lalasaheb Digi at Thal in the district in 2013, and booked under IPC section 324 (assault) and other relevant provisions. Police had also pressed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them. But the charges under the Act were not proven.

Bombay HC suspends Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi's conviction, sentence in 2013 assault case

