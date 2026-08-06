Bombay HC Stays Juvenile's Bail Cancellation In Ghatkopar Accident Case To Allow Exams

Bombay High Court stayed the cancellation of the juvenile's bail in the Ghatkopar accident case, allowing him to appear for his examinations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the sessions court cancelling the bail of the minor involved in the Ghatkopar accident case, as the minor has to appear for examinations scheduled from Thursday.

Interim Relief Granted

The family had challenged the order passed by the sessions court cancelling the bail before the High Court. On Wednesday, the lawyer pleaded for interim relief as the boy is scheduled to appear for examinations from Thursday till August 8. The High Court considered the prayer and adjourned the hearing till August 17.

Accident Case Background

On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, rammed into a scooter, leaving Dhrumil Patel and his wife, Menal, critically injured. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Menal remained critical for several days.

The minor boy was granted bail on March 7 by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Menal had challenged the order of the Board through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, seeking cancellation of the minor's bail.

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Sessions Court Order

While cancelling the bail of the juvenile, the sessions court observed: “CCL (Child in Conflict with Law – juvenile) being affluent involved in the company of spoiled children and making stunts on two wheelers and four wheelers which may cause danger to the life of other persons, if he is kept in the Reformative Homes then it is useful for the CCL as well as it is in the interest of society at large.”

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