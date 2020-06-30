Bombay HC stays FIRs against Arnab Goswami

Goswami was accused of communalising the Palghar Sadhu lynching incident for claiming on a live show, that the duo was killed because they were Hindus. The other instance for which he was booked, was when he questioned (again on a live show) who called or asked the mob to gather outside a Masjid.

Citing his statements, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Maharashtra government had argued that Goswami twisted the incidents only to cause communal disharmony. He argued that though a journalist has the right to freedom of speech and expression but s/he does not have the right to say that someone was killed because of their religion.

The arguments were vehemently opposed by Salve who said that his client was booked just because the he made certain statements against Congress President and that the party is in power in the state. He also argued that the FIRs were politically motivated.

At this, Sibal had pointed out that Goswami was indulging in communal propaganda, which is impermissible under the right to free speech.