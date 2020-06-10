Mumbai Police summons Arnab Goswami on Wednesday

Mumbai Police has summoned Republic TV news channel editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to appear before them in connection with an offence of creating communal hatred registered at Pydhonie police station. Goswami has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11am on Wednesday. His channel has responded that he will appear before them on the said date.

"We have issued a summon and asked him to appear before Pydhonie police at 11am on Wednesday, " said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok.

Pydhonie Police registered an offence against Goswami on the complaint of Irfan Sheikh, secretary of Raza Education and Social Welfare Society. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered following Goswami's debate show on the April 14 incident, where thousands of migrant workers had gathered near Bandra railway station.