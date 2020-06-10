Mumbai Police summons Arnab Goswami on Wednesday

Mumbai Police has summoned Republic TV news channel editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to appear before them in connection with an offence of creating communal hatred registered at Pydhonie police station. Goswami has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11am on Wednesday. His channel has responded that he will appear before them on the said date.
"We have issued a summon and asked him to appear before Pydhonie police at 11am on Wednesday, " said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok.
Pydhonie Police registered an offence against Goswami on the complaint of Irfan Sheikh, secretary of Raza Education and Social Welfare Society. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered following Goswami's debate show on the April 14 incident, where thousands of migrant workers had gathered near Bandra railway station.
During his show, Goswami allegedly used derogatory remarks against the Muslim community, stated the FIR. In his complaint, Shaikh alleged that Goswami had linked the Jama Masjid in Bandra with the April 14 incident and tried to create hatred against the community.
In the last week of April, Goswami was questioned for over 12 hours in a case registered for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Following the multiple FIRs registered against him at Mumbai and Nagpur, accusing him of making provocative comments against the community, Goswami has approached the Bombay High Court (HC), seeking the quashing of all the FIRs.
During the hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer Harish Salve sought exemption for him from appearing before the Mumbai Police. However, state's counsel Kapil Sibal opposed the plea for exemption and said his interrogation was necessary for the probe.
Following the hearing, a division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla directed him to appear before the police on Wednesday and listed the petition for hearing on June 12.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)