Bombay HC stays construction of metro carshed at Kanjurmarg

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s CPM-led Left Democratic Front swept the three-level local body polls, splashing red across areas which have long been considered bastions of Congress-led United Democratic Front.

The ruling front captured 5 out of the total 6 corporations, 10 out of 14 district panchayats, 108 out of 150 block panchayats and 514 out of a total of 941 gram panchayats. Only in the municipalities did UDF score over the ruling front, claiming 45 of the total 86 municipalities.

Another notable feature of the elections is the foray BJP made in rural and semi-urban areas, where the party won a number of seats in various bodies, but not large enough to take control of the administration. The saffron party NDA alliance, however, won control of 22 gram panchayats and two municipalities.

Addressing a press meet, a triumphant-looking Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the results were the people’s answer to the efforts of the opposition parties and specifically the central agencies to destabilise the LDF government. He claimed that the large number of allegations of corruption and scams levelled against his government have been rejected by the people.

Vijayan had, in fact, claimed on the day of the last leg of polling that the day of counting will provide the answer to the campaigns of the central agencies, whose main objective, according to him, was to scuttle the state government’s developmental initiatives.