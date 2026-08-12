Bombay HC Stays BMC Eviction Of YMCA Gymnasium And Traditional Wrestling Arena In Agripada | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), in a statement about the BMC eviction action against its gymnasium and traditional wrestling arena at Abdul Rehman Sufi Maidan, formerly Willingdon Ground, in Agripada, said that the civic body had issued a notice on July 21 directing the organisation to hand over the site within seven days, failing which the BMC would initiate a unilateral takeover with police assistance. The YMCA said it had earlier submitted documents sought by the civic body regarding its possession and management of the premises.

Civic Action Follows Complaint

The civic action followed a complaint by the local municipal councillor alleging that the structure was unhygienic and not properly maintained, the YMCA said.

YMCA representatives claimed that no proper physical hearing was conducted before the proposed takeover and that no final order was served. They said they approached the High Court on August 11 after learning from the Agripada police that bandobast had been sought for the takeover between August 12 and 14.

High Court Grants Stay

During Wednesday’s operation, YMCA representatives reportedly urged the police and BMC officials to halt the eviction, informing them that the matter was before the High Court. Following the court’s intervention at around 1.30 pm, the eviction was stayed and gym equipment loaded by the civic authorities was brought back.

The stay was granted during an eviction operation in which over 100 police personnel and around 50 BMC officials and workers had reached the premises at around 10.30 am.

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YMCA Cites Long History

The YMCA, a nearly 150-year-old organisation, said the gymnasium was constructed by it in 1964 and had served lakhs of youngsters through sports and physical education.

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