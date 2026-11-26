Bombay High Court seeks infrastructure measures to address overcrowding and commuter safety on the Thane-Kalyan suburban railway stretch | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Expressing concern over the continuing deaths and injuries of commuters on Mumbai’s suburban railway tracks, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Railways and state authorities to spell out the infrastructure measures required to ease overcrowding, particularly on the Thane-Kalyan stretch.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna was hearing a petition by Sarosh Mehta seeking implementation of recommendations made by a High Court-appointed committee in an earlier matter concerning deaths of commuters either due to falling from overcrowded trains or crossing railway tracks.

The petitioner pointed out that nearly 4,000 people lose their lives or sustain injuries every year in railway-related accidents across Mumbai and MMR. He submitted that despite earlier court directions and recommendations, the problem of overcrowding and commuter safety continued to persist.

Committee Recommendations On Safety

The petitioner relied on the earlier HC judgment highlighting the history and increasing number of railway accidents. He also referred to the committee’s recommendations, which included increasing train frequency, adding more coaches and modifying the seating arrangements in compartments to create additional standing space and allow commuters near the doors to move inside.

The court was informed that trains designed to carry around 1,000 passengers were often carrying nearly 5,000 commuters during peak hours.

Advocate Jamshed Mistry, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, pointed out that the earlier proceedings had resulted in the constitution of a committee and that several recommendations had been made.

However, he said the present petition had a limited scope and focused specifically on the Thane-Kalyan railway belt, which has witnessed substantial population growth and infrastructure development.

Court Seeks Infrastructure Measures

The bench observed that the region had undergone significant expansion, with several infrastructure projects being undertaken, and that the increased commuter population had further aggravated congestion.

It noted that infrastructure development, including coastal road and metro projects, had improved connectivity in Mumbai, but stressed the need for corresponding measures to address the pressure on suburban railway services.

Before proceeding further on the merits of the petition, the court said authorities must consider what additional infrastructure would be necessary to ease congestion and ensure smoother movement of commuters.

Also Watch:

The bench directed the Central Railway’s General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government to file their replies. It also directed that the state government be added as a party to the proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/