Bombay HC Seeks Govt Stand On Worli STP Expansion As BMC Revises Land Requirement

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai, April 17: The Bombay High Court on Friday sought the state government’s stand on the shifting position taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding land required for the expansion of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Worli.

A bench of Justices MS Karnik and SM Modak directed the BMC to make a formal representation to the state government by April 20, seeking modification of the land requirement from 17,750 sq m to 27,700 sq m. The court said the state must place its response on record by April 27, the next date of hearing.

Public interest to outweigh competing claims

During the hearing, the court observed that public interest would outweigh competing claims and emphasised the need for clarity on the state’s position at the earliest.

“Once the state informs its decision, we will consider the matter. If the state says whatever has been done is correct, then nothing further remains,” the bench noted.

Dispute over land allocation and revised proposal

The issue pertains to a land parcel off Dr E Moses Road, originally reserved for the STP. While around 27,700 sq m was initially earmarked, the requirement was reduced to about 17,750 sq m in June 2024. The BMC has now proposed reverting to the original larger area, citing increased demand for sewage processing.

Developer alleges mala fides in civic body’s stance

The court was hearing a petition filed by Worli Urban Development Project LLP (formerly Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP), which is redeveloping slum societies on the site.

The developer had approached the court following stop-work notices issued by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority over alleged unauthorised construction of transit camps.

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BMC counsel informed the court that the revised proposal would be placed before the state shortly. Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for the developer, alleged mala fides in the civic body’s changing stance, claiming delays were causing financial losses.

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