Bombay HC Asks BMC To Explain Changing Stand On Land Requirement For Worli STP Expansion Project

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai, March 27: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit explaining the reasons behind its shifting stand on the land requirement for extension of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Worli, from 17,750 sq m to 27,700 sq m.

Court seeks clarity on revised land requirement

The court sought an explanation after the civic body informed it that it was reconsidering its earlier decision to reduce the land requirement from 27,700 sq m to 17,750 sq m. Originally, around 27,700 sq m had been reserved for the STP, which was later reduced to about 17,750 sq m in June 2024.

Bench flags public interest concerns

A bench of Justices MS Karnik and SM Modak granted time to the BMC to clarify its position, noting that the issue concerns public interest. “We will give you time. This is in public interest,” the court observed, while asking the corporation to place on record reasons for the change in stand by next week.

Developer challenges stop-work notices

The court was hearing a petition filed by Worli Urban Development Project LLP (formerly Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP), which is redeveloping multiple slum societies on municipal land off Dr E Moses Road.

The developer had approached the court after the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) issued stop-work notices, alleging illegal construction of transit camps without the required environmental clearance.

Arguments over shifting stance

During the hearing, BMC’s counsel, Paranjape, told the court: “The original requirement was 27,700 sq m, which was the reservation in existence for expansion of this STP. Thereafter, a communication was issued from the commissioner to the state requesting 17,750 sq m. Now, after inspection, the BMC proposes to revisit its idea of 17,750 back to 27,700.”

Also Watch:

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, appearing for the developer, alleged mala fides in the civic body’s shifting stance. “This seems to be mala fide. They said 17,000 is okay. Some extraneous force is at play,” he argued, adding that the developer was incurring heavy costs due to delays.

Next hearing scheduled

The court has directed the corporation to file its affidavit by next Thursday and posted the matter for further hearing on April 6.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/